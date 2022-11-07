Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

