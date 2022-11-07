Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,955 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

