State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $28,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

