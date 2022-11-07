State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,893 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 599.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ONEOK by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 475,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 84,475 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 29,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

