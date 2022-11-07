CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $29,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.