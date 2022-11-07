State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.34 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

