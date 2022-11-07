State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,234 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $271.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

