State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.15 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,268 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications worth $32,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $275.64.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.