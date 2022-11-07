State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 324,557 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 284.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 324,557 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 2.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.76, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

