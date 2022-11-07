Ascent Group LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $15,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Shares of IT opened at $319.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.50 and its 200-day moving average is $274.65. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $9,586,382. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

