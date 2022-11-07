Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 100,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

