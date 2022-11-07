State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,200 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $34,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,889,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 165,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

