AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AVB opened at $167.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

