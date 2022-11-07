Ascent Group LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

SPEU stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

