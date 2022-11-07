Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $55,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

BLDR opened at $56.68 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

