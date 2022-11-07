Ascent Group LLC Has $568,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Trading Up 1.7 %

Novartis Profile

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.