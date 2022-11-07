Ascent Group LLC Buys 749 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $255,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,196. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

AJG opened at $188.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

