Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

