Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Lessened by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.
CTSH stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
