Ascent Group LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $262,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $227,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 84.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 3.8 %

LIN opened at $308.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.