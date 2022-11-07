Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $292,000 Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 99.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period.

ISD stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

