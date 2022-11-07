Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $315,000 Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IG Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

IGAC opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. IG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

