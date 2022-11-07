Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,692 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,894 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MTCH opened at $43.02 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $164.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

