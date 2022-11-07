Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

DMO stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

