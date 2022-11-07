Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 515,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $19,005,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

