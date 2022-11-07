HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,828 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

