AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $204.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

