MQS Management LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $883.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

