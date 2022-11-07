Fei USD Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $422.36 million and $1.21 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,757.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022666 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00250606 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99337368 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,111,342.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

