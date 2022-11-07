AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,852 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $65.37 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

