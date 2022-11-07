AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of MC opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $76.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

