AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.49. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

