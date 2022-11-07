AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $233.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

