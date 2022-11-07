Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54.

