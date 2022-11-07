6,856 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $52.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $77.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

