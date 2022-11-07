Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.8% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 397.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $233.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.