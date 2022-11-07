Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $112.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.