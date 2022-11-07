Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.83 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.36.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

