Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,881 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $71.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

