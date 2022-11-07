MQS Management LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

MQS Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $69,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 762.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

