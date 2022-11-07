14,829 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,770,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBR opened at $12.65 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

