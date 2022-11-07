M&T Bank Corp Has $2.65 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $117.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

