Robert W. Baird Trims Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price to $65.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,369 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2,428.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Trimble by 299.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

