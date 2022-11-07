VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in VeriSign by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,531 shares of company stock worth $3,721,281. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $176.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

