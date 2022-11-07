Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

TWNK opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

