SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 25th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.