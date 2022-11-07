SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 25th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
