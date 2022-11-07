Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $330.93 million and approximately $203,783.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,757.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00250606 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000524 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,654.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

