Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cognex by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 154,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 584,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.04 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $84.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

