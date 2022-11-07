iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $41.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

