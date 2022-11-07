Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,180 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

